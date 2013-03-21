Conagra Buyers Win Partial Cert. In Fat-Free Spray Label Suit

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 7:09 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge partially granted a bid Monday to certify a class of consumers suing Conagra over claims it mislabeled its cooking sprays as fat-free and calorie-free, certifying a "significantly narrowed" set of subclasses while simultaneously denying nationwide certification. After years of litigation, consumers who claim Conagra Brands Inc.'s Parkay Spray label misrepresented the true fat and calorie content of the product have finally managed to obtain class certification. "The injury they assert is not based on the amount of Parkay Spray they consumed in any particular sitting; instead, it is based [on] having paid a premium price for a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS