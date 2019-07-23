Army Corps Didn't Vet Contractors On $289M In Afghan Deals

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 10:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers failed to properly vet its contractors on a $289 million project to expand Afghanistan's power grid, awarding a deal to a contractor who had been proposed for debarment, according to a recent watchdog report. The Corps failed to properly look into contractors that participated in the southern expansion of the North East Power System despite Federal Acquisition Regulation, or FAR, requirements and U.S. Department of Defense policy, tainting all three related contracts, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction said in a July 17 report, made public this week. "[This put] $289.1M in reconstruction funding...

