16 States Back Ind. In Abortion Clinic Licensing Dispute

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 6:03 PM EDT) -- A 16-state coalition has urged the Seventh Circuit to uphold Indiana's abortion clinic licensing laws, arguing its regulations promote women's health and ensure safety from providers, including the clinic challenging its statutes in the first place.

Led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the group of states told the Seventh Circuit in an amicus brief Monday that case law dating back to Roe v. Wade protects states' interests in requiring abortion clinics to be licensed.

The court that blocked Indiana from applying its licensing laws to Whole Woman's Health Alliance "wrongly belittled" its interest in having licensing requirements, according to the...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Appellate - 7th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3440 Other Civil Rights

Date Filed

June 3, 2019

Government Agencies