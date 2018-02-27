PTAB Slashes Wi-LAN 4G Patent In LG Challenge

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 6:47 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated half of a Wi-LAN Inc. 4G technology patent, in a victory for LG Electronics Inc. The board on Monday said 15 of the 30 claims in Wi-LAN's patent are obvious based on a trio of prior art references. LG had challenged the patent in February 2018 after being hit with an infringement suit, which it has since dodged. Wi-LAN's patent covers "pre-allocated random access identifiers," which, according to the PTAB, relate to the transitioning of a mobile device from one coverage area to another. The board found that eight challenged claims were obvious...

