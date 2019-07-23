Texas Court Says Med Mal Expert's Report Is Deficient

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 10:17 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court ruled Tuesday that a medical expert’s report did not pass muster under state law in a suit accusing a physician of negligently causing a woman’s bacterial infection, saying the expert didn’t properly explain how he was qualified to opine on the circumstances of the case. A three-judge First District Court of Appeals panel unanimously reversed a trial judge’s determination that Eddie Lynn Cheeks' expert report met the requirements laid out by the Texas Medical Liability Act. Cheeks had accused Dr. Ahmed I. Sewielam and the Kelsey-Seybold Clinic of negligently performing epidural spinal injections of steroids for back...

