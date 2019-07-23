FCC Urged To Roll Back Cable Leased Access Rules

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 7:28 PM EDT) -- In reply comments to the Federal Communications Commission on Monday, industry group ACA Connects called on the Federal Communications Commission to further reduce rules that require cable companies to reserve channel capacity for independent programmers. The agency had approved a rule change that allows cable companies to ignore "excessive" requests for carriage — they must now only respond to "bona fide requests" — and only grant requests for full-time leases, among other changes. The previously allowed part-time leasing arrangements barely generated enough revenue to cover cable systems' administrative costs, according to the FCC. The commission should also set a minimum rate...

