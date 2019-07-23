Chinese Nationals Indicted On N. Korean Sanctions Violations

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 8:10 PM EDT) -- A federal grand jury in New Jersey has indicted four Chinese nationals and their company, Dandong Hongxiang, three years after the group was first charged with violating U.S. sanctions on North Korea. Ma Xiaohong, a businesswoman who U.S. authorities believe to be in her mid-to-late 40s, is accused of doing business with a North Korean bank that itself was sanctioned for handling business from companies tied to country's weapons sales. Xiaohong's company, Dandong Hongxiang Industrial Development Co. Ltd., is based on the North Korean border in Dangdong, China. Both were first charged alongside DHID executives Zhou Jianshu, Hong Jinhua and Luo...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS