Labs Ink $56M Deal To End UnitedHealthcare Kickback Claims

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 4:13 PM EDT) -- A group of labs have agreed to pony up about $56.2 million to resolve a case in which UnitedHealthcare Insurance Co. claimed that the labs paid kickbacks to medical providers if they ordered expensive urine tests. U.S. District Judge Fred Biery on Tuesday signed off on a consent judgment agreed to by the labs, which initially filed suit claiming the insurer owed them for tests they performed, and UnitedHealthcare, which lobbed counterclaims against the labs. The labs included Sky Toxicology, Frontier Toxicology, Hill Country Toxicology, Eclipse Toxicology and Axis Diagnostics. Four of the five drug-testing labs — excluding Axis Diagnostics — will...

