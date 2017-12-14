Pa. Law Controls Gas Co. Land Seizure Fight, 3rd Circ. Says

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 8:06 PM EDT) -- A divided Third Circuit panel rejected arguments from a Kinder Morgan unit on Tuesday that state law concepts had no place in proceedings aimed at determining just compensation for landowners whose properties are seized by private entities as part of eminent domain proceedings under the Natural Gas Act. In a published decision, the appeals court sided with King Arthur Estates LP in a 2-1 ruling finding that the landowner was entitled to have Pennsylvania law, rather than a uniform federal rule, applied in proceedings to determine how much it should receive in compensation after Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co. LLC seized a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS