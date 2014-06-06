Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3rd Circ. Says Board Observers Not Same As Directors

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 10:08 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit threw out on Tuesday investors' last remaining claim against two men allegedly liable for misrepresentations about a company's financial well-being ahead of its public debut, finding that board observers, who don't have voting rights, are distinct from directors.

In a precedential opinion, two members of a three-judge panel cleared L. McCarthy Downs III and Hayden Zou of wrongdoing related to the holding company Tibet Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s initial public offering in 2011. The duo was among a number of defendants accused of hiding material information ahead of the IPO, including the company's need to repay a loan that it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

New Jersey

Nature of Suit

Securities/Commodities

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

June 6, 2014

Law Firms

Government Agencies