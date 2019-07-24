6 Contractors Land $2.5B Navy Deal For Systems Installation

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 5:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Navy has awarded six Virginia-based companies, including a Huntington Ingalls Industries unit and General Dynamics Information Technology Inc., a combined $2.5 billion multiple-award contract to install electronic and surveillance-related systems. M.C. Dean Inc., Prism Maritime LLC, Serco Inc. and VT Milcom Inc. were also included on the deal to provide installation services for command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, or C4ISR, systems for the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, the U.S. Department of Defense said in a July 17 announcement. Brad Mason, president of Huntington Ingalls Industries Technical Solutions' Fleet Support group, said in a statement on...

