NAB Prez Says TV Blackouts Create 'Broken System' Illusion

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Pay-TV providers are blowing up negotiations over program-carriage deals with broadcasters to trick lawmakers into crafting a new regulatory regime in their favor, National Association of Broadcasters President Gordon Smith suggested during remarks at a Media Institute luncheon Tuesday. Smith decried the number of programming "blackouts" across platforms owned by Dish Network Corp. and AT&T Inc.'s DirecTV, saying the companies appear to be angling for drastic policy changes as a carriage-related law — the Satellite Television Extension and Localism Act Reauthorization, known as STELAR — is set to sunset at the end of the year. When these content-carriage talks grind to a halt...

