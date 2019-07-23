NCAA Hits DePaul Hoops Over Academic Help For Recruit

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 8:04 PM EDT) -- The NCAA on Tuesday suspended DePaul University head men’s basketball coach Dave Leitao for the first three games of next season and placed the program on probation after finding a former associate head coach arranged academic assistance for a basketball recruit. The NCAA Committee on Infractions found the unnamed, former DePaul associate head coach violated NCAA ethical conduct rules by arranging for a Blue Demons basketball staffer to ensure that a recruit completed the necessary coursework to academically qualify, according to an infractions decision released Tuesday. The staffer “did not complete the prospect’s coursework, but he monitored the recruit’s progress, limited...

