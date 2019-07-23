Charming Charlie Hit With Proposed WARN Act Class Action

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt women’s accessory retail chain Charming Charlie was hit with a proposed class action on Tuesday claiming it violated the WARN Act by failing to give its 200 or so employees 60 days notice before it laid them all off during the liquidation of its 260 stores. Named plaintiff Lauren Wilrich, a copywriter, said Charming Charlie abruptly announced it would be closing all of its stores on July 12, leaving employees like her in the lurch and violating the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. Wilrich is seeking to represent a class consisting of all of Charming Charlie’s other employees, a...

