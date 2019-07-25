Sen. Wants More Answers From Tech Platforms After Hearing

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 5:56 PM EDT) -- Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., Chairman of the House Antitrust Subcommittee, sent letters to Facebook, Amazon and Google asking for more clarity on questions that were asked during a hearing last week about technology platforms and market power, after he was dissatisfied with answers the companies gave. During the hearing last week to examine whether or not large tech companies should be subject to greater regulation given their market power, the panel of witnesses from Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple repeatedly rebuffed suggestions from some congressmen that consumers are increasingly facing less choice because of consolidation. However, in his letters sent on...

