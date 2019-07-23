DOL's Association Retirement Regs Clear Final Hurdle

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 7:38 PM EDT) -- New U.S. Department of Labor regulations meant to make it easier for small businesses to jointly offer retirement plans are on the verge of being finalized now that the Office of Management and Budget has wrapped up its review of the DOL's association retirement plan rule. The rule, proposed by the Labor department's Employee Benefits Security Administration in 2018, would relax requirements on companies and self-employed people seeking to join or form an employer association, which can operate a single retirement plan that covers all member companies' workers. Passing through the White House agency, which the rule did on Monday, is the...

