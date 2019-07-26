Securing Insurance Coverage For NY Child Victims Act Claims

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 2:03 PM EDT) -- Schools, religious organizations and similar institutions (think child care providers, summer camps and any other businesses or nonprofits that provide services to children historically) now have less than a month to brace against an oncoming flood of claims under New York’s Child Victims Act. Although insurance typically covers revived claims under the New York Child Victims Act and similar laws, policyholders need a comprehensive approach to secure coverage. This article identifies some of the key issues that insureds should consider. The Child Victims Act revives claims for childhood sexual abuse or molestation that might otherwise be barred by statutes of limitation.[1]...

