Pa. Appeals Court To Redo Tax Reassessment Ruling

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 8:27 PM EDT) -- The Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania said Tuesday that it will rewrite its precedential ruling that let homebuyers be targeted for tax reassessments, after the earlier decision didn’t address the parties’ central question of whether the practice was constitutional. The appellate panel announced it would withdraw its May 22 opinion and order that said appellants Joseph and Ester Martel couldn’t file a class action claiming that recent buyers were unfairly targeted for reassessment based on their home’s sale price because, at the time of the lawsuit, the Martels hadn’t gone all the way through the assessment appeals process. But attorney Edward B....

