How To Get The Most Out Of An Expert Witness

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Many attorneys and laypeople alike might have noticed media reports recently about a Dr. Andrew Kolodny of the Opioid Policy Research Collaborative at Brandeis University, testifying in ongoing litigation in Oklahoma over the opioid crisis. Dr. Kolodny’s testimony made news because of his view that pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson had played a potentially bigger role in the epidemic than even oft-maligned Purdue Pharma LP. The extensive media coverage of that controversial testimony brought me back to the crucial and complex process of selecting the right expert for a case. Choosing an expert witness for a litigation — whether for a...

