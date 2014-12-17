Pa. AG, Bankrupt Fintech Firm Settle Payday Lending Suit

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 8:10 PM EDT) -- A financial technology firm that defended itself from lawsuits behind the sovereign immunity of Native American tribal affiliates has reached a multimillion-dollar settlement with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office over allegedly illegal payday loans, the state announced Wednesday. According to the attorney general’s office and court documents unsealed Tuesday and Wednesday, tribal lenders that worked with Think Finance LLC and holding company Victory Park Capital will forgive all consumers’ outstanding loan balances and transfer $2 million to the state to start offering refunds to as many as 80,000 Pennsylvania consumers caught in the alleged scheme. “This is a model of how...

