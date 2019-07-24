Commerce Sets Early Duties On Chinese, Indian Steel Rods

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 5:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce on Tuesday handed down early-stage duties on steel rods imported from China and India after finding that exporters from both countries received unfair subsidies from their respective governments. Chinese exporters of the steel threaded rods were given preliminary subsidy rates ranging from 23.41% to 24.89%, while Indian exporters that received government subsidies were hit with rates from 6.07% to 155.03%, Commerce said in an announcement. Specifically, in the China investigation, Ningbo Zhongjiang High Strength Bolts Co. Ltd. and Zhejiang Junyue Standard Part Co. Ltd. received rates of 23.41% and 24.89%, respectively. The two companies were individually...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS