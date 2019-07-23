Insurer Sues Construction Co. For $3M In Miami Building Row

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 4:17 PM EDT) -- A construction company working on downtown Miami’s Met Square hasn’t been paying its subcontractor, forcing Berkley Insurance Company to foot the $3 million bill, the insurer told a Florida federal court. Suffolk Construction Company Inc. wrongly found its subcontractor, Titus Construction, in default, even though Titus has continued to work on the apartment tower project and essentially completed it, Berkley said in a complaint filed Tuesday. As a result, Berkley has been funding Titus to the tune of over $3 million as it works on the project, the insurer said. Berkley is accusing Suffolk Construction of breaching its subcontracts with Titus...

