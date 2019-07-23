New EB-5 Rule Likely To Discourage Investors

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 10:28 PM EDT) -- Changes to the EB-5 investor visa program, which were finalized Tuesday and will go into effect November, will likely deter applicants by making it harder to meet minimum investment requirements and to qualify for lower investment amounts in targeted rural or high-unemployment areas. Immigration lawyers have long anticipated an increase in minimum investment amounts given that they have not changed since 1990 when Congress enacted the EB-5 program, which provides green cards to noncitizens who invest in projects that create at least 10 jobs. But for most investors, the new $1.8 million minimum investment — up from $1 million — for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS