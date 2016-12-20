Rolls-Royce Defendant Skips $9M Bail, Goes On The Lam

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 7:45 PM EDT) -- A Russian man who pled guilty to conspiracy over bribes Rolls-Royce paid to win contracts on a state-owned gas project in Asia has failed to show up for his sentencing, abandoning $9 million in bail and prompting a judge to issue a warrant for his arrest. Vitaly Leshkov, who had been expected in Ohio federal court Tuesday, was one of two foreign consultants scheduled to be sentenced this week along with an executive and two employees at British engineering firm Rolls-Royce. All but one of the defendants were foreign, and those who showed up got relatively lenient sentences, in part for cooperating with prosecutors....

