Chicago Again Tries To Increase Real Estate Transfer Tax

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 8:10 PM EDT) -- A group of Chicago aldermen on Wednesday tried again to get an increase of the real property transfer tax — with revenue going to combat homelessness — on the city ballot for a voter referendum. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who took office in May, made increasing the real estate transfer tax for expensive properties part of her campaign, but she was noncommittal about a plan introduced Wednesday. (AP) Twenty-seven aldermen Wednesday introduced Resolution 595, which would raise the tax rate on home sales greater than $1 million to 1.95% of the purchase price. The current rate is 0.75% of the purchase price....

