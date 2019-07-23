DOJ Makes Antitrust Probe Of Big Tech Companies Official

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 10:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice acknowledged Tuesday that it has opened a formal investigation into market-leading online platforms to determine whether they carried out anti-competitive practices to gain market power, escalating a growing tension with the industry and confirming media reports of a government probe. In announcing the investigation, Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim of the DOJ's Antitrust Division said Tuesday, "Without the discipline of meaningful market-based competition, digital platforms may act in ways that are not responsive to consumer demands." (AP) The Justice Department withheld the specific names of companies that are the target of the investigation and did not say...

