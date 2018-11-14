Bank Says Loan Officers Shouldn't Get Cert. For OT Claims

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 7:37 PM EDT) -- Huntington National Bank has slammed a bid by two former mortgage loan officers to conditionally certify more than 450 employees in an overtime dispute, telling an Illinois federal court that the officers failed to make even a "modest factual showing" that their situation is similar to the other employees. The "vague allegations" in claims brought by representative plaintiff William Hannah and opt-in plaintiff Dylan Hoffman in their collective action alleging they were wrongly denied overtime pay don't arise from a common policy, decision or plan not to pay overtime, the bank told the court on Tuesday. It said their claims stem...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS