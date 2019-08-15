Clyde & Co. Nabs Pair Of Construction Attys In Asia

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 8:43 PM EDT) -- Two Pinsent Masons MPillay LLP attorneys are making the move to Clyde & Co., bolstering the firm’s Southeast Asia construction offerings with their extensive dispute-resolution experience. Jon Howes is joining as joint head of the firm’s Asia-Pacific infrastructure practice, while his colleague Sean Hardy will be a partner on the construction team. Both men are joining the firm in Singapore, according to a recent news release. David McElveney, Clyde & Co.’s joint head of Asia-Pacific, or APAC, infrastructure, said in a July 24 statement that the firm aspires to have the leading construction and infrastructure team in the region. “The appointment...

