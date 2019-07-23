EPA's New FOIA Policy Draws Fire From All Corners

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 8:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's revisions to its Freedom of Information Act policy have drawn sharp criticism from a bipartisan group of senators and two lawsuits aiming to block the rule change, which they say lets the EPA politicize the process by which the public obtains agency information. The focus of their ire is a June 26 final rule from the EPA that made several changes to its FOIA policy. The agency did not issue a proposed rule beforehand, bypassing the traditional notice and comment period because it said the revisions are "insignificant in impact and inconsequential to the public." An unlikely quartet of senators has made clear they disagree, and a government...

