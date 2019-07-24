Honda, Toyota Imports Cleared In ITC Infringement Review

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 11:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has cleared automakers Honda and Toyota and auto parts manufacturer Aisin of charges their motor products imported and sold in the United States infringe two Intellectual Ventures patents covering thermoplastic parts, ending the commission's review of an administrative law judge's determination reaching the same conclusion. The patents at issue cover methods for encapsulating electric motors in thermoplastic, according to the ITC. Last November, administrative Law Judge Thomas B. Pender found that Intellectual Ventures II LLC had failed to establish Toyota Motor Corp., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Aisin Seiki Co. and a handful of related companies import...

