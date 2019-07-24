4 Firms Steer Speedway Motorsports’ $234M Take-Private Deal

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 2:44 PM EDT) -- Major auto racing owner Speedway Motorsports Inc. on Wednesday said Sonic Financial Corp. and affiliates will pay $233.8 million to buy all shares of the company they currently do not own, with Kirkland and Parker Poe Adams guiding the buyer and Simpson Thacher and McGuireWoods on the side of the seller. Speedway, which markets and promotes auto racing and owns several tracks used by NASCAR and other motor racing organizations, said Sonic’s acquisition subsidiary will buy shares of the company not already owned by Sonic, firm owner O. Bruton Smith, his family or related entities. These people and entities already own...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS