Jollibee Pushes Forward With $350M Coffee Chain Deal

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 5:32 PM EDT) -- Philippine restaurant chain Jollibee revealed Wednesday it will acquire private equity firm-backed The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf in a $350 million deal. Acquiring The Coffee Bean, which operates stores in 27 countries, will be Jollibee’s largest transaction yet, said Jollibee Food Corp. Chairman Tony Tan Caktiong, and will help expand the Philippine food service giant beyond its home base. “[It] will bring [Jollibee] closer to its vision to be one of the top 5 restaurant companies in the world in terms of market capitalization,” he said in a statement. Under the agreement, Jollibee will invest $100 million to take an...

