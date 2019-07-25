UK Raises Antitrust Concerns Over Radio Merger

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 12:14 PM EDT) -- The U.K.’s antitrust watchdog on Wednesday threatened to intensify scrutiny of Bauer Media UK’s recent string of local radio purchases unless the company addresses the danger the consolidation could pose to local radio stations’ access to national advertisers. The Competition and Markets Authority warned it would launch an in-depth Phase 2 inquiry if the merging companies — part of a deal in which Bauer purchased stations from Celador, Lincs FM, UKRD and Wireless Group — could not propose a method to protect First Radio Sales Ltd. First Radio is the only company that sells radio advertising nationally for local radio stations,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS