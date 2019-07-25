Steelers Stadium Controller Accused Of Accounting Theft

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 11:48 AM EDT) -- The controller of Pittsburgh's Sports and Exhibition Authority, the enterprise that operates the home stadiums of the Steelers and the Pirates, has been charged with stealing from her former employer to pay for a lavish lifestyle that included tropical vacations, designer clothes and nearly $20,000 in Sams Club runs. Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. said Tuesday that Sharon J. Mink, 44, stole nearly $320,000 in increments from her former employer Research Underwriters, covering her trail by listing payments to her credit card in the company's accounting system as payments to insurance carriers. Mink is charged with a second-degree...

