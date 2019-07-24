American Airlines Can't Ax $21M Uniform Design Claim

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 6:20 PM EDT) -- American Airlines lost a bid to end a $21 million dispute over the design of its employee uniforms Tuesday when a Texas appellate court rejected the airline’s argument that much of the case is preempted by federal copyright law. In a two-sentence order, the Second Court of Appeals rejected without explanation American’s argument that a Tarrant County District Court doesn’t have authority to hear the case. American is set to go to trial in September against Kaufman Franco LLC on claims the airline hasn’t paid for Kaufman’s uniform design work under a later-canceled contract and wrongfully used Kaufman designs and patterns...

