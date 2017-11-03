Texas Energy Co. Asks Court To Ignore 'Games' In Award Suit

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A Texas energy company is urging a federal court to confirm its 5.8 million Brazilian real ($1.5 million) victory in an arbitration over allegedly misappropriated funds, accusing a Brazilian company of playing "procedural games" by asking to partially vacate the award. On Tuesday, Houston-based Valerus Field Solutions LP told a Texas federal court to disregard Enerflex Energia Ltda.'s claims that the tribunal shouldn't have ordered it to hand over attached funds to satisfy the final award, saying the Brazilian company is simply trying to avoid its obligations. "Energia's sole objection is that the tribunal ordered that funds attached as part of...

