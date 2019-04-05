OoVoo Successor Dodges Alice Threat, For Now

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 1:31 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has declared it's too early to decide whether three patents owned by videoconferencing pioneer ooVoo's successor hold up under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice test, ruling more questions need to be resolved in the infringement suit against Zoom Video Communications Inc. U.S. District Judge William Alsup on Tuesday said there are too many facts up for debate to definitively decide whether Krush Technologies' patents are too abstract. He rejected Zoom's motion to dismiss, but admitted its arguments may win out as the case progresses. "The court ... finds that at this very early stage, little purpose would be...

