Energy Co. Wants 2nd Chance On Romania Contract Claim

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 9:45 PM EDT) -- Swiss energy company Alpiq AG aims to partially annul an arbitral award that shut down its $450 million claim against Romania relating to nixed long-term energy delivery contracts, and it’s enlisting the help of additional counsel in the process. The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes registered an application for partial annulment of the award filed by Alpiq on July 23. In its November decision, the tribunal concluded that Romania hadn't expropriated Alpiq's investment when it canceled the contracts, which involved Alpiq subsidiaries and the state-owned power producer Hidroelectrica SA. The award has not yet been made public, and the...

