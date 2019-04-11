FTC Fights La. Appraisers' Bid For Court Hearing

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 7:53 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission pushed back against the Louisiana Real Estate Appraisers Board's bid for a court hearing on its challenge to an enforcement action targeting its fee-setting rules, saying the court should first decide if it has jurisdiction over the case. The FTC on Tuesday filed an opposition brief in Louisiana federal court arguing that the board's motion for a status conference earlier this month was actually a thinly veiled bid to secure a scheduling order before it's been established that one is needed. The agency said it has asked to toss the suit on jurisdictional grounds, which means the...

