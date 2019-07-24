European Tax Policy To Watch In The 2nd Half Of 2019

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 3:11 PM EDT) -- With the OECD and the European Union working to prevent more countries from enacting their own digital transaction tax plans, observers of tax policy in Europe will have plenty to watch during the remainder of the year. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development is scheduled to hold another public consultation this fall on updating tax policy in the digital age. (AP) Global eyes are focusing on Paris, as it is the headquarters of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the standard-setting body that is working with about 130 countries to change the global tax system to deal with challenges...

