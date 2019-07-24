State Law Violation Needn't Be 'Crime' To Deport: 9th Circ.

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 5:12 PM EDT) -- A Mexican national who violated a restraining order cannot cancel his removal from the U.S., a split Ninth Circuit ruled Tuesday, finding federal immigration law does not require the state violation to be labeled a crime for him to be ineligible for cancellation. In a published opinion, the majority of a three-judge panel denied Fernando Diaz-Quirazco’s bid for review of the Board of Immigration Appeals’ decision that a 2010 state judgment against him for violating the protective order counted as a conviction that disqualified him from cancellation under the Immigration and Nationality Act. Diaz-Quirazco had contended that the BIA misread the...

