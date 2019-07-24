Ill. Atty Paid Bills, Ate Out On Client's Dime, Regulator Says

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 2:55 PM EDT) -- An Illinois attorney charged more than $1,700 to a client's credit card without permission to pay for personal expenses including two $600 cable bills and a $100 restaurant tab, according to an attorney conduct regulator's complaint made public Tuesday. Edwardsville, Illinois-based attorney Gray Magee made seven unauthorized charges on his client David Stafford's personal credit card within the month of November, the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission said in a complaint. The Illinois attorney also lied to the client, submitted false statements to the ARDC while it investigated his case and failed to respond to a subpoena during an investigation,...

