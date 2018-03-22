Binary Options Boss Made Investors Lose, FBI Agent Testifies

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 8:06 PM EDT) -- An Israeli binary options executive on trial for her alleged role in a $145 million investment scam wanted investors to lose profits from their trades and made sure that happened, according to testimony given Wednesday by an FBI agent who investigated her actions. Lee Elbaz is facing charges that she tricked investors into plugging millions into binary options — a type of investment that can function as a bet on the price of stocks — during her tenure at the helm of sales and marketing company Yukom Communications. On top of prosecutors' claims that the 38-year-old trained sales representatives to reel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS