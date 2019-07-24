Dems Unveil Bill To Spur Fed Action On Real-Time Payments

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 10:05 PM EDT) -- A group of Democratic lawmakers unveiled legislation on Wednesday that they say will give the Federal Reserve a much-needed push to build its own real-time retail payments system and prevent big banks from monopolizing a critical area of financial plumbing. Dubbed the Payment Modernization Act of 2019, the legislation would mandate that the Fed create a real-time payments system to be run as a public utility and would require banks to make incoming deposits immediately available for withdrawal. Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts are sponsoring the bill in the Senate, while a House version...

