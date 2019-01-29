PG&E Bondholders Rip CPUC's 'Road To Nowhere' Proposal

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 9:34 PM EDT) -- The California Public Utilities Commission and Gov. Gavin Newsom can propose a protocol for managing dueling PG&E Chapter 11 reorganization plans, a bankruptcy judge ruled Wednesday over bondholders' objections that the proposal would be "an unprecedented, undocumented road to nowhere" that will stall the bankruptcy proceeding. During a hearing in San Francisco, an attorney representing PG&E bondholders, Michael S. Stamer of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP, argued that giving the CPUC time to propose a protocol would unduly delay the resolution of the bankruptcy proceeding and put the utility at risk of missing the deadline to access the state's...

