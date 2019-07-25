Dems Call For Better Broadband Maps To Help Rural Areas

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 9:44 PM EDT) -- Two Democratic representatives on the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Thursday called for improving broadband mapping so the federal government can do a better job of delivering high-speed internet to rural America. During a relatively new “member day” hearing where representatives are allowed to openly voice their concerns, Rep. Anthony Brindisi, D-N.Y., told the committee that constituents of his rural district still had trouble getting high-speed internet. Better data for Congress would help solve the problem, he said. “Even the [Federal Communications Commission] agrees that the data they use to map homes with high-speed internet is woefully inadequate,” Brindisi said. “We...

