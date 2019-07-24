Thompson Hine Welcomes Back Partner In Bankruptcy Group

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 5:31 PM EDT) -- Thompson Hine LLP announced Wednesday that it's welcoming back into the fold a partner in its business restructuring, creditors' rights and bankruptcy group who's returning from a stint at Greenberg Traurig LLP. Sean A. Gordon told Law360 on Wednesday that he rejoined Thompson Hine on July 8 and is thrilled to be back at the firm where he started his career. Gordon specializes in bankruptcy reorganization and litigation, loan restructuring, foreclosure and other litigation related to restructuring, the firm said in a statement. Gordon said he worked with current practice group leader Curtis L. Tuggle during his first stay at Thompson...

