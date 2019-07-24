Injured Nurse Can't Be Expert In Own Case, Mass. Court Rules

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts appellate panel on Wednesday affirmed the dismissal of a suit accusing a surgeon of botching a registered nurse’s spinal fusion surgery, saying the nurse lacked the qualifications to serve as a medical expert in her own case. A three-judge Appeals Court panel upheld a summary judgment ruling in favor of Dr. Terence Doorly in a suit brought by pro se plaintiff Evelyn Santiago accusing the neurosurgeon of negligently performing a spinal fusion surgery to repair the patient’s herniated disc, which caused permanent, disabling injuries. The trial judge had tossed the suit because Santiago failed to submit a medical expert’s...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS