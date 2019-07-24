Chancery Nixes Prof's Early Fee Appeal In Goldman Suit

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 8:04 PM EDT) -- Citing defensible exercises of court discretion, a Delaware vice chancellor late Tuesday declined to allow a midcase appeal for a lawsuit intervenor who was denied a $575,000 fee for challenging the settlement of a stockholder suit over Goldman Sachs Group director pay. Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III said the lower, $100,000 fee authorized for Fordham University professor Sean J. Griffith’s intervention raised no new questions of law or conflicting court decisions and did not raise likely issues of justice that would outweigh the cost of a state Supreme Court appeal before final judgements in the lower court. Griffith’s fee motion sought...

