NBA Star's Nike Suit Could Help Athletes Claw Back IP Rights

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 5:10 PM EDT) -- An acrimonious legal fight between Nike and Kawhi Leonard over who owns a claw logo based on the NBA star's notably large hands could spur sponsors and athletes to be clearer about the ownership of specific logos and marks in contract negotiations as athletes increasingly look to develop their own personal brands. Leonard sent shock waves through the NBA last month by filing the lawsuit while leading the Toronto Raptors to the franchise's first NBA Championship. In the suit, Leonard alleged that Nike went behind his back to assert ownership of a so-called claw or "Klaw" logo featuring "KL" and the...

